Signage for the China Evergrande Group is pictured at a development in Beijing on July 29, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Evergrande details US$127 billion pile of liabilities as Chinese developer’s debt, unpaid bills and lawsuits mount
- Overdue debt, unpaid bills, and payments involved in lawsuits have piled up to nearly US$127 billion, the company revealed in a stock-exchange filing
- Evergrande is facing 1,426 unresolved lawsuits involving a total of 349.6 billion yuan as of April, according to the filing
Signage for the China Evergrande Group is pictured at a development in Beijing on July 29, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg