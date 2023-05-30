US money manager BNY Mellon Investment Management has turned bearish on the yuan and is less bullish on Chinese equities. Photo: Bloomberg
BNY Mellon turns neutral on Chinese stocks and bearish on yuan in light of weak economic data

  • BNY Mellon has joined Citigroup and Jefferies in becoming less bullish on Chinese stocks, after economic data fell short of estimates in April
  • The US asset manager recommends investing in equities in Thailand and Singapore as proxies to China’s reopening

Zhang Shidong in Shanghaiand Jiaxing Li in Hong Kong

Updated: 2:00pm, 30 May, 2023

