The sell-off in the shares of Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong has accelerated amid doubts about the nation’s economic recovery. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese stocks in Hong Kong briefly slip into bear market as nation’s recovery outlook worsens

  • The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell by as much as 1 per cent in intraday trading, taking its decline from this year’s peak on January 27 to 20.4 per cent
  • Sell-offs in China assets have deepened after economic data trailed estimates in April and declines in factory-gate prices accelerated, raising doubts about the outlook

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 4:20pm, 30 May, 2023

