The NDB is looking to finance more projects in local currency as a way of avoiding fluctuations in exchange rates, says its president, Dilma Rousseff. Photo: AFP
Shanghai-based New Development Bank seeks to finance more infrastructure projects in local currency to avoid forex fluctuations
- The multilateral lender founded by BRICS countries aims to offer 30 per cent of its loans in local currency, up from 22 per cent at present
- The drive comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and souring Western relations with China
The NDB is looking to finance more projects in local currency as a way of avoiding fluctuations in exchange rates, says its president, Dilma Rousseff. Photo: AFP