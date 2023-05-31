Women use an umbrella to shelter from the sun amid hot weather in Shanghai. Shanghai on May 29 recorded its hottest May in 100 years, shattering the previous high by a full degree. Photo: AFP
China leads the world in preparing for extreme weather threats to power supplies
- China’s power grid is better prepared than those in other countries, including the US, to deal with extreme weather events, according to The Lantau Group
- Cities in eastern China may face electricity shortages during peak hours this summer
