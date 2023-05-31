The rout in Hong Kong’s stocks has sent the benchmark Hang Seng Index close to bear territory. Photo: EPA-EFE
The rout in Hong Kong’s stocks has sent the benchmark Hang Seng Index close to bear territory. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  China Business

AIA, Tencent, Xiaomi – some of Hong Kong’s top listed firms – boost share buy-backs as bear market sets in

  • At least 26 companies disclosed buy-backs totalling HK$667 million (US$85.2 million) on Tuesday, according to data compiled by Securities Times
  • AIA, which has been the most active company in buying back its shares this year, has spent HK$12.5 billion

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 1:36pm, 31 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The rout in Hong Kong’s stocks has sent the benchmark Hang Seng Index close to bear territory. Photo: EPA-EFE
The rout in Hong Kong’s stocks has sent the benchmark Hang Seng Index close to bear territory. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE