Residential buildings at the Hai Yue Cheng property project, developed by Sichuan Languang Development in Beijing, pictured on December 22, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese developer Languang forced to delist in Shanghai, with peers to follow as property-market crisis reverberates
- Sichuan Languang Development, once hailed as a top investment value, has traded below 1 yuan for more than 20 days and will be delisted on June 6
- Wave of delistings shows some developers are more vulnerable than expected and could further dampen home-buying sentiment, analysts say
Residential buildings at the Hai Yue Cheng property project, developed by Sichuan Languang Development in Beijing, pictured on December 22, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg