Tesla chief executive Elon Musk left Shanghai for Texas on Thursday morning after meeting Shanghai Communist Party boss Chen Jining, wrapping up a three-day visit to China amid souring relations between Beijing and the West. But no concrete deals or agreements were signed during this trip, despite mounting speculation about Tesla’s plan to expand its Shanghai Gigafactory. Musk met Chen in the morning before leaving by his private jet from Hongqiao International Airport at 11.23am, according to two sources with knowledge of his itinerary in Shanghai. The flight is bound for Austin, Texas, the carmaker’s headquarters. Details of the conversations between Musk and Chen have not been disclosed, but one source, a local government official, told the Post that Shanghai officials were determined to support Tesla’s capacity expansion. Musk landed in Shanghai on Wednesday evening after two days in Beijing, where he met Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and Industry and Information Technology Minister Jin Zhuanglong. The trip was Musk’s first to the country since he came in early 2020 to witness deliveries of the first Shanghai-made Model 3 cars to customers at Gigafactory 3. Qin told the American entrepreneur that China would create “unprecedented growth potential and market demand” on the back of the modernisation drive and goal of achieving common prosperity, according to a statement by the foreign ministry. The same evening Musk visited the plant at the Lingang free-trade zone, where he was greeted by hundreds of employees, according to a video clip on an app by Shanghai Television. “I would very much like to congratulate you on the amazing work that you have done,” Musk was heard telling the Tesla employees in the clip. “It’s been incredibly impressive how you have been able to overcome so many difficulties and so many challenges.” Gigafactory 3, Tesla’s first plant outside the US, delivered about 440,000 vehicles to mainland customers in 2022, up 37 per cent from the previous year. Including exports, the Gigafactory churned out about 710,000 vehicles last year, more than half of Tesla’s total output of 1.31 million units. It was estimated that Tesla had lost about 50,000 vehicles in production due to reduced shifts at the Shanghai plant between March 28 and April 18 last year amid a citywide Covid-19 lockdown. Tesla, which opened the Gigafactory at the end of 2019, is the runaway leader in China’s premium EV segment. It began drawing up plans to expand the facility early last year amid strong domestic sales of its locally built Model 3 and Model Y cars. But the carmaker put on hold plans for a second assembly line after it failed to get approval from mainland authorities, the Post reported on January 13. The new line was expected to double the Shanghai factory’s capacity to 2 million units a year. “The high-profile visit by Musk, particularly after his meetings with senior officials, paves the way for further investment by Tesla because the electric vehicle industry will see strong growth in sales over the next decade,” said Gao Shen, an independent analyst in Shanghai. In April, Tesla announced it would build a new battery factory in Shanghai to manufacture its Megapack large-scale energy-storage units. The Megapack is intended to help stabilise energy grids, with the company saying each unit can store enough energy to power an average of 3,600 homes for one hour.