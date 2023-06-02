The association said on Thursday it will retract a document issued hours earlier that implemented a one-month pilot programme requiring both home sellers and buyers to pay 1.5 per cent of transaction prices as commission starting June 1. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Fuzhou real estate body cancels commission-sharing plan for home purchases, apologises for ‘inaccurate grasp’ of Beijing policy

  • Industry body apologises for ‘inaccurate grasp and understanding’ of a guiding policy laid down by China’s housing and market regulators on May 8
  • Fuzhou Real Estate Intermediary Industry Association first to respond to Beijing’s call but its policy would fail to reduce transaction costs, director of 58 Anjuke Real Estate Research Institute says

Elise Mak
Elise Mak in Beijing

Updated: 2:00pm, 2 Jun, 2023

The association said on Thursday it will retract a document issued hours earlier that implemented a one-month pilot programme requiring both home sellers and buyers to pay 1.5 per cent of transaction prices as commission starting June 1. Photo: Shutterstock Images
