A screen showing various index figures during the London Metal Exchange (LME) Asia Metals seminar at the Hong Kong Connect Hall in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks extend gains after posting biggest rally in three month as bets on more pro-growth measures grow
- Hang Seng Index adds to last Friday’s gains as expectations grow Beijing will unveil stimulus measures to prop up an economic recovery
- US jobs report which showed a cooling labour market but strong hiring, adds to the upbeat sentiment
A screen showing various index figures during the London Metal Exchange (LME) Asia Metals seminar at the Hong Kong Connect Hall in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg