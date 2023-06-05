A drone’s-eye view of Hong Kong’s Central district and Victoria Harbour at dawn. Photo: Shutterstock
Banking & finance
Business /  China Business

Hong Kong finance sector on the hook to deploy AI responsibly, says market watchdog’s CEO

  • Artificial intelligence is not a threat to asset managers’ jobs, but firms must still take care in deploying the technology, says SFC CEO Julia Leung
  • ‘For any conduct breaches, the SFC would look to hold the licensed firm responsible – not the AI,’ she says

Mia Castagnone
Updated: 1:36pm, 5 Jun, 2023

