People linger in the Central Business District in Beijing on October 26, 2022. Photo: AP
Chinese state media talk up onshore stocks to counter foreign-fund exodus amid recovery woes, geopolitical tensions
- The state-run Economic Daily and other outlets published articles on Monday talking up onshore stocks and the country’s growth prospects
- The drumbeat comes after global fund managers sold US$1.7 billion of yuan-denominated stocks in May, the second straight month of net selling
