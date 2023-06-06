A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange electronic screen outside the Exchange Square in Central on June 2. Photo: AP
A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange electronic screen outside the Exchange Square in Central on June 2. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  China Business

Longfor leads surge in property developers as Hong Kong stocks hit 2-week high on China stimulus bets

  • Longfor, Country Garden lead the charge in Hong Kong trading amid growing speculation Beijing will deliver stimulus tonic soon
  • Government reports later this week may show more wobbles in China’s post-pandemic economic recovery

Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 10:48am, 6 Jun, 2023

