A view of the Evergrande Center building in Shanghai. Photo:AFP
Evergrande’s property service unit unruffled by parent’s liquidity crisis, in talks for refund of guarantee for developer’s loans
- Evergrande Property Service posts operating revenue of 11.8 billion yuan (US$1.7 billion), gross profit of 2.7 billion, net profit of 1.48 billion for 2022
- Evergrande’s services unit says it is in talks for repayment of funds involved under guarantees issued for 13.4 billion yuan loans of the parent
A view of the Evergrande Center building in Shanghai. Photo:AFP