A view of the Evergrande Center building in Shanghai. Photo:AFP
China Evergrande Group
Evergrande’s property service unit unruffled by parent’s liquidity crisis, in talks for refund of guarantee for developer’s loans

  • Evergrande Property Service posts operating revenue of 11.8 billion yuan (US$1.7 billion), gross profit of 2.7 billion, net profit of 1.48 billion for 2022
  • Evergrande’s services unit says it is in talks for repayment of funds involved under guarantees issued for 13.4 billion yuan loans of the parent

Elise Mak
Elise Mak

Updated: 3:40pm, 6 Jun, 2023

