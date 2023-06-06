Members of the press and the general public check out the Atto 3 electric SUV made by Chinese carmaker BYD, at the Fully Charged Live electric vehicle trade show in Farnborough, Britain, on April 28, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Supercharged BYD overtakes LG as world’s No 2 EV battery supplier as electrification drive quickens
- BYD’s installed battery capacity jumped 108.3 per cent to 29.4GWh between January and April, compared with a 49.3 per cent growth to 25.7GWh at LG Energy Solution
- China’s CATL continued to dominate the sector, accounting for 35.9 per cent of the global EV battery market
Members of the press and the general public check out the Atto 3 electric SUV made by Chinese carmaker BYD, at the Fully Charged Live electric vehicle trade show in Farnborough, Britain, on April 28, 2023. Photo: Reuters