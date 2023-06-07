Pedestrians walk past a sign showing key Hang Seng stock indexes in Hong Kong on June 2. Photo: AFP
Pedestrians walk past a sign showing key Hang Seng stock indexes in Hong Kong on June 2. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  China Business

Hong Kong stocks approach 2-week high as JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank, Daiwa chime in on China policy stimulus bets

  • Stocks approach the highest level since May 23 as tech leaders, Macau casinos pace winners
  • JPMorgan Private Bank, Deutsche Bank, and Daiwa expect Beijing to deliver policy support, stronger measures to shore up growth, counter negative sentiment loop

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 10:43am, 7 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Pedestrians walk past a sign showing key Hang Seng stock indexes in Hong Kong on June 2. Photo: AFP
Pedestrians walk past a sign showing key Hang Seng stock indexes in Hong Kong on June 2. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE