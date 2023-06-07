Fraser met Li Yunze, director of the National Administration of Financial Regulation, on Monday. Photo: cbirc.gov.cn
Citi CEO Jane Fraser joins likes of Elon Musk, Jamie Dimon in visiting China after its reopening

  • Fraser expressed ‘full confidence in China’s economic and financial development’ and pledged to expand business in the country, new regulator says
  • She said the US and China should strengthen dialogue and cooperation in areas of common interest: Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries

Elise Mak
Elise Mak in Beijing

Updated: 9:50pm, 7 Jun, 2023

