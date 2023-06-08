People cross a street near office towers in the Lujiazui financial district, ahead of the National People’s Congress (NPC), in Shanghai on February 28, 2023. Photo: Reuters.
China’s new financial gatekeeper Li Yunze strikes an optimistic note, vowing to wipe out ‘blind spots’ to protect economy from risks
- There is “no change in China’s role as the main driver of global growth,” said Li Yunze, head of the National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA) in Lujiazui
- The regulator will spur banks to increase their credit support to revive domestic demand, especially in so-called green consumer finance
People cross a street near office towers in the Lujiazui financial district, ahead of the National People’s Congress (NPC), in Shanghai on February 28, 2023. Photo: Reuters.