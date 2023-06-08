A view of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) office building located at Beijing’s Financial Street in downtown Beijing, China, on Wed. Dec. 18, 2019. 18DEC19 SCMP/Simon Song
China’s securities regulator touts long-term value investing to soothe investors amid pessimistic yuan-share outlook
- At a forum in Shanghai, CSRC Chairman Yi Huiman also pledges to crack down on malfeasance to protect China’s 218 million investors
- CSRC will also continue to encourage sales of stock-focused funds, possibly with tax breaks and favourable accounting rules as incentives, Yi says
A view of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) office building located at Beijing’s Financial Street in downtown Beijing, China, on Wed. Dec. 18, 2019. 18DEC19 SCMP/Simon Song