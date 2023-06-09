A woman walks near a construction site of apartment buildings in Beijing in July 2022. Photo: Reuters
China property: with new round of stimulus on the horizon, analysts differ on extent of Beijing’s speculated rescue package
- Regulators will be more serious about rescuing the sector, CGS-CIMB Securities’ Raymond Cheng says
- From a big-picture standpoint, ‘it will be quite modest,’ according to money manager Cambridge Associates
