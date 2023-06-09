Chinese electric vehicle (EV) start-up Nio has forecast a jump in deliveries this month after a bruising price war in mainland China’s automotive sector showed signs of abating. The Shanghai-based carmaker said on Friday that it would hand over 23,000 to 25,000 cars to customers in the second quarter. Based on its deliveries of 6,658 cars in April and 6,155 vehicles last month, Nio is poised to sell 10,187 to 12,187 cars in June. The projected monthly delivery number translates into a surge over May of between 66 and 98 per cent. “The forecast is the latest sign that China’s EV builders might see a strong sales recovery,” said Gao Shen, an independent analyst in Shanghai. “A rebound in sales by indigenous brands will take place in the second half, when their new models hit the market.” Nio, Guangzhou-based Xpeng and Beijing-headquartered Li Auto are viewed as China’s best response to US carmaker Tesla, the runaway leader in the country’s premium EV segment . Chinese EV start-up Hozon ramps up exports amid rising popularity of Neta SUV Tesla initiated a price war on the mainland with a price cut in late October, which was followed by another round of heavy cuts in early January, prompting dozens of carmakers, including petrol car assemblers and EV manufacturers, to slash prices so as to retain their market shares. Nio, however, has kept the prices of its cars nearly unchanged so far this year. In the middle of last month, Citic Securities said in a research note that the price war in China’s domestic car industry might come to an end, as carmakers were refraining from offering further discounts to attract budget-conscious customers. Many motorists who had been waiting on the sidelines in the expectation of further price cuts decided to swoop when they felt the party was over. Nio posted a net loss of 4.74 billion yuan (US$665 million) in the three months ended March 31, narrowing 18.1 per cent from a loss of 5.79 billion yuan recorded in the previous quarter. The company delivered 31,041 vehicles to mainland customers in this period, down 22.5 per cent from the fourth quarter of 2022. Its revenue in the first three months of this year plummeted 33.5 per cent from the previous quarter to 10.7 billion yuan, missing a median forecast of 12.3 billion yuan in a Bloomberg survey of analysts. Why China’s electric vehicle future hinges on Hainan island Xpeng, meanwhile, reported in late May that its net loss widened 37.6 per cent year on year to 2.34 billion yuan for the first quarter of this year. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Xpeng posted a net loss of 2.36 billion yuan. Li Auto, however, bucked the downward trend. On May 10, it reported a net profit of 933.8 million yuan for the first three months of this year, compared to a net loss of 10.9 million yuan for the same period last year. In April, it became the first Chinese home-grown premium EV maker to deliver more than 25,000 units in a single month. Its 25,681 deliveries also represented a more than fivefold increase from a year earlier.