People in Hong Kong can quickly capture a market opportunity, says Edwin Keh, CEO of the Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Business of climate change
Hong Kong can become sustainable fashion, next-generation materials hub, former Walmart and Donna Karan executive says

  • Hong Kong should leverage its ‘long industry history and ample experience’, HKRITA CEO and former Walmart and Donna Karan executive Edwin Keh says
  • Global cellulose fibres market might be worth US$49 billion by 2028, growing from US$30 billion last year: International Market Analysis Research and Consulting Group

Eric Ng
Updated: 2:26pm, 11 Jun, 2023

