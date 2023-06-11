People in Hong Kong can quickly capture a market opportunity, says Edwin Keh, CEO of the Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong can become sustainable fashion, next-generation materials hub, former Walmart and Donna Karan executive says
- Hong Kong should leverage its ‘long industry history and ample experience’, HKRITA CEO and former Walmart and Donna Karan executive Edwin Keh says
- Global cellulose fibres market might be worth US$49 billion by 2028, growing from US$30 billion last year: International Market Analysis Research and Consulting Group
People in Hong Kong can quickly capture a market opportunity, says Edwin Keh, CEO of the Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel. Photo: Xiaomei Chen