The WeWork Greater China coworking space in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
China property
WeWork’s minority-owned China unit eyes Hong Kong expansion on back of demand from Web3 and crypto firms, mainland border reopening

  • There are many opportunities in Hong Kong, especially since the border with mainland China reopened in January, WeWork Greater China vice-president says
  • Firm is seeing demand from Hong Kong’s booming Web3 and virtual-assets industries after the city issued new guidelines allowing retail trade in cryptocurrencies

Yulu Ao
Updated: 6:00am, 12 Jun, 2023

