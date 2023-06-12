The Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen A. Al-Fadley (second left) speaking in a panel about food security at the 10th Arab-China Business Conference (ACBC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 11, 2023. Photo: Lo Kinling.
US-China venture Calysseo to build a fermenter in Al Jubail to turn methane into feed, as Saudi Arabia and China firm up ties to ensure food security
- Plans are afoot to build a fermenter in Al Jubail, with the capacity to churn out 100,000 tonnes of feedstock for animals by 2027
The Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen A. Al-Fadley (second left) speaking in a panel about food security at the 10th Arab-China Business Conference (ACBC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 11, 2023. Photo: Lo Kinling.