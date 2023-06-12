Homebuyers view a scale model of a residential project in Qingzhou, in eastern Shandong province. Photo: CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images
Goldman Sachs sees ‘no quick fix’ for China’s ailing property sector even as developers rally the most since November

  • The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index has risen 12 per cent so far this month, the most since gaining 70 per cent in November
  • ‘The property weakness will likely be a multi-year growth drag for China,’ Goldman Sachs said in a report on Sunday

Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 3:02pm, 12 Jun, 2023

