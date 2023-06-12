Nio’s ET5 cars are displayed at the company’s booth at the Shanghai car show in April. Photo: Reuters
Chinese EV start-up Nio cuts prices by US$4,200, ends battery-swapping services as sales stutter
- Nio, whose cars are priced above 300,000 yuan, will cut prices of all its models by 30,000 yuan with immediate effect
- The Shanghai-based carmaker’s sales fell 5.7 per cent month on month to 7,079 units in May after it refused to succumb to a price war initiated by Tesla late last year
