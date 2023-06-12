China is the Arab countries’ largest trading partner, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said during the opening ceremony of the Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
China is the Arab countries’ largest trading partner, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said during the opening ceremony of the Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
Arab-China Business Conference: Chinese EV maker Human Horizons’ US$5.6 billion deal among agreements worth US$10 billion signed during two-day summit

  • Investment in Saudi Arabia will benefit Chinese firms facing heated competition at home, East China University of Science and Technology professor says
  • Human Horizons’ agreement with Saudi’s investment ministry comes amid a push by Riyadh to develop a domestic EV manufacturing industry

Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Updated: 9:49pm, 12 Jun, 2023

