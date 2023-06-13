Cars await loading onto a ship for export at Yantai Port in east China’s Shangdong Province on May 9, 2023. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese electric cars to capture 15 per cent of European market by 2025 in leap forward for exports: KPMG economist
- Chinese car brands accounted for less than 10 per cent of the 1.28 million battery-powered EVs sold in Europe last year, KPMG says
- Chinese companies have advantages in affordable prices and a wide range of EV models catering to different consumer needs, economist says
Cars await loading onto a ship for export at Yantai Port in east China’s Shangdong Province on May 9, 2023. Photo: Xinhua