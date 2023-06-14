Poorly performing Chinese property stocks face the prospect of being expelled from the nation’s stock exchanges. Photo: Xinhua
2 more Chinese developers join soon-to-be-delisted queue as persistent weakness hobbles housing market
- Yango Group and Sundy Land have been notified by the Shenzhen and Shanghai exchanges that they face delisting after their shares fell below the 1 yuan par value
- Delistings in China’s stock markets have increased, with 46 companies expelled last year, the most on record, according to BOC International
