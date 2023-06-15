Guangzhou-based Xpeng’s X NGP software is now active in mainland China’s four top-tier cities. Photo: Xpeng Weibo
Chinese EV maker Xpeng expands self-driving capability to streets of Beijing as it bids for autonomous car leadership
- Some of Xpeng’s P7, G9 and P5 models will be able to drive autonomously in Beijing starting on Thursday, after receiving a software upgrade
- The company aims to have its semi-autonomous technology approved in ‘dozens of cities’ across mainland China by year’s end
Guangzhou-based Xpeng’s X NGP software is now active in mainland China’s four top-tier cities. Photo: Xpeng Weibo