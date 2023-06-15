A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong stock exchange electronic screen in Hong Kong. Photo: AP Photo
Hong Kong investors could find a haven in low-volatility stocks in the Hang Seng Index family amid difficult year
- The Hang Seng Low-Volatility Index family of stocks has a history of paying dividends and has outperformed the benchmark gauge this year
- ‘The outperformance of the low-volatility index is attributable to its stable cash flows and defensive nature,’ Everbright analyst Zhang Yusheng says
