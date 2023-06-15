A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong stock exchange electronic screen in Hong Kong. Photo: AP Photo
A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong stock exchange electronic screen in Hong Kong. Photo: AP Photo
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  China Business

Hong Kong investors could find a haven in low-volatility stocks in the Hang Seng Index family amid difficult year

  • The Hang Seng Low-Volatility Index family of stocks has a history of paying dividends and has outperformed the benchmark gauge this year
  • ‘The outperformance of the low-volatility index is attributable to its stable cash flows and defensive nature,’ Everbright analyst Zhang Yusheng says

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 3:20pm, 15 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong stock exchange electronic screen in Hong Kong. Photo: AP Photo
A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong stock exchange electronic screen in Hong Kong. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE