Residential buildings under construction in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s property sector recovery loses steam after home prices face strong headwinds, investments decline
- New-home prices in Beijing, Shanghai and other tier-one cities rose 0.1 per cent month on month in May, slowing from April’s 0.4 per cent gain
- Lived-in home prices in tier-one cities declined 0.4 per cent in May, reversing from a 0.2 per cent gain posted a month earlier
