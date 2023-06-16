Shenergy has increased its reserves of coal and conducted thorough maintenance as one of Shanghai’s major power producers moves to help avert an energy crunch in the city amid an expected summer heatwave. The state-owned power generator, which has a capacity of 8 gigawatts at its coal-fired plants, said it will continue to boost reserves amid forecasts for a surge in electricity demand during the hot summer period. “Electricity will be in high demand this summer and we are prepared,” Chen Tao, vice-president of the state-owned company told reporters in a media briefing on Thursday. “We will closely monitor the commodity market to buy more coal at reasonable prices.” He added that maintenance on all its generators had been completed to ensure the safety of their operations during the peak season, which officially starts on Thursday. Heatwaves hit China – with forecasts of another hot summer to come The Shanghai Waigaoqiao No 3 Power Generation plant, one of Shenergy’s key assets, has stored 200,000 tonnes of coal. This can support about two weeks of its operations, while the supply of coal for daily operations is normal at present, the vice-president said. Shenergy generated more than 1,000 gigawatt-hours of electricity in 2022, which represented 17.3 per cent of the city’s total power output from coal-fired plants. Hua Shichao, chairman of Shenergy told reporters that the company would do its utmost to ensure sufficient supply of electricity to the city, particularly in the peak season. He said the company’s wind power plants would also be fully utilised to help achieve Shanghai’s energy safety. Shenergy was the first Chinese power producer to go public when it launched an initial public offering on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in April, 1993. The company posted a profit of 5 billion yuan (US$698.4 million) on revenue of 70.2 billion yuan in 2022. City officials in Shanghai have urged major power generators to be well prepared for surging electricity demand as high temperatures prompt residents to turn their air conditioning up. In July, 2022, the inclement weather prompted local authorities to switch off lights along The Bund waterfront and the Lujiazui finance zone, where the Shanghai Stock Exchange and HSBC Tower are located, for two days. The country’s power shortages severely affected manufacturing businesses last summer, with a production loss of at least 1 million electric vehicles (EVs), according to analyst estimates. In August last year, State Grid, the country’s largest electricity distributor, reduced power supply between the peak hours of 3pm to 10pm everyday at public facilities in Zhejiang, Hubei, Sichuan and Henan provinces and Chongqing municipality. “For Shanghai, power supply holds the key to the city’s success in restoring its economic growth because major manufacturers will ramp up production in summer,” said Wang Feng, chairman of Ye Lang Capital, a Shanghai-based finance firm. “It can be expected that power demand will be huge this summer.” The city is home to Tesla’s biggest factory worldwide , known as Giga Shanghai, and jet maker Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac), and China’s top chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC). It also boasts 2.67 million registered companies, which also consume massive amounts of power. Sufficient power supply is also needed to keep key facilities, such as Yangshan Port and Pudong International Airport, running. Shanghai’s economy expanded 3 per cent in the first quarter, compared to growth of 4.5 per cent across the country.