A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange electronic screen in Hong Kong, Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks extend gains as stimulus bets pile up amid expectations of bank reserve ratio cut and property sector easing measures
- Investors bet Beijing will boost the world’s second largest economy with support measures after industrial output and retail sales growth missed forecasts
- Expectations heightened after China’s central bank lowered a key short-term policy rate but analysts say authorities are cautious about injecting aggressive stimulus
