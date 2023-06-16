A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange electronic screen in Hong Kong, Photo: AP
Hong Kong stock market
Hong Kong stocks extend gains as stimulus bets pile up amid expectations of bank reserve ratio cut and property sector easing measures

  • Investors bet Beijing will boost the world’s second largest economy with support measures after industrial output and retail sales growth missed forecasts
  • Expectations heightened after China’s central bank lowered a key short-term policy rate but analysts say authorities are cautious about injecting aggressive stimulus

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:18pm, 16 Jun, 2023

