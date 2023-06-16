Shanghai’s stock exchange has approved Syngenta Group’s 65 billion yuan (US$9.1 billion) initial public offering (IPO), giving its green light to what could be the world’s largest equities sale this year in China’s commercial hub. Syngenta received the nod in a statement put out on the website of the Shanghai bourse. The company plans to sell up to 2.78 billion yuan-denominated A-shares to fund its research and development, upgrade its agricultural platform, support global acquisitions and repay long-term debts, according to Syngenta’s draft prospectus . The green light was a deft turnaround for Syngenta, after a dramatic snag in March when the Shanghai exchange abruptly scrapped its IPO review on the eve of the scheduled meeting. The Switzerland-based company, 99.1-per cent owned by state-owned China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina) since 2017, last month formally withdrew its Star Market IPO plan to switch to Shanghai’s Main Board. Syngenta’s IPO – underwritten by China International Capital Corp (CICC), BOC International and Citic Securities – would eclipse the US$4.37 billion offering last month by the US consumer health company Kenvue, according to Bloomberg’s data. It would also be China’s second-largest offering after Agricultural Bank of China ’s US$10 billion flotation in 2010. Chinese companies have raised a combined US$29.8 billion from IPOs on the Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing exchanges this year, exceeding US$2.1 billion in Hong Kong and US$6.1 billion in New York, Bloomberg data shows. The sale, expected to open to retail investors in the coming months, will test the appetite for new offerings on China’s 82-trillion yuan stock market , where sentiments have remained skittish amid sputtering economic growth . China’s CSI 300 benchmark has risen 2.4 per cent this year, placing it 36th out of 87 equity indices in Asia, according to Bloomberg’s data. Syngenta will not be immediately eligible for the so-called Northbound trading by offshore investors via the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect , but must await the review and approval by the Shanghai Stock Exchange before global funds can dabble in its shares via accounts in Hong Kong. Still, Syngenta’s blockbuster offer comes hot on the heels of an IPO overhaul i n mainland China, which replaced the previous price ceiling of 23 times earnings with market pricing based on demand. Why Xi Jinping’s trillion-yuan baby outgrew Asia’s growth markets Syngenta was bought out by ChemChina for US$43 billion in 2017 , the biggest overseas takeover by a Chinese company. After the acquisition, the agrochemicals group has been expanding its business scope, acquiring a stake in Israeli crop-protection company Adama and merging the agricultural units of ChemChina and Sinochem Group. The first-quarter profit of the Basel-based company fell 18 per cent from last year, due to higher interest-rate payments, while revenue rose 11 per cent, according to its prospectus.