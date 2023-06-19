Residential buildings under construction in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, on June 7, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
Does Chinese developers turning to offshore bonds for financing signal recovery for the battered property sector?
- Some Chinese developers turned to offshore bonds last month, but investor appetite and the rate environment deter more issuers from following
- Bond issuance dropped 22.5 per cent year on year in the first five months, and near-term recovery for the sector remains unlikely, analysts say
