Residential buildings under construction in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, on June 7, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
Does Chinese developers turning to offshore bonds for financing signal recovery for the battered property sector?

  • Some Chinese developers turned to offshore bonds last month, but investor appetite and the rate environment deter more issuers from following
  • Bond issuance dropped 22.5 per cent year on year in the first five months, and near-term recovery for the sector remains unlikely, analysts say

Elise Mak
Elise Mak in Beijing

Updated: 6:18am, 19 Jun, 2023

