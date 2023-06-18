Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group , China’s largest jewellery retailer, is moving into smaller, less affluent cities in the mainland to pursue growth as retail spending falters in the world’s biggest consumer market. Young consumers in lower-tier cities have demonstrated an increasing penchant for gold and diamonds , and the time is right to set up stores there to tap the burgeoning demand, said managing director Kent Wong Siu-kee. “We found that some of the customers would travel from their hometowns to top-tier cities to visit our stores,” he told reporters at a media briefing in Shanghai. “Consumers in the lower-tier cities are willing to spend [on jewellery] and we need to open outlets that are within their reach.” Wong expressed confidence in China’s economy, predicting that the recent turbulence will turn out to be short-lived. China’s mainland now accounts for nearly 90 per cent of Chow Tai Fook’s total revenue. The Hong Kong-listed retailer runs 7,269 shops in the mainland, most of them based in the affluent top-tier and second-tier cities. After reaching their target to open 7,000 stores in the mainland in the past financial year, two years ahead of schedule, the company plans to add another 600 to 800 outlets in the mainland in the current financial year. That number represents a slower rate of expansion, amid a weak consumer market. Chow Tai Fook established new 1,600 stores in the last financial year. Wong said the company would focus on helping the new stores to develop as businesses. It normally takes about two years for a new jewellery shop to earn a good reputation and attract strong foot traffic. “Top jewellery retailers like Chow Tai Fook have a large customer base, and it is not unusual for them to also have higher risk appetite when making and enforcing expansion plans,” said Chen Xiao, chief executive of Shanghai Yacheng Culture, a marketing and branding company. “As they move down to those rural regions, smaller gold and jewellery retailers will face difficulties in retaining their loyal customers.” Chinese people have a long-held tradition of investing in gold, believing that the precious metal is the best hedging tool against inflation. Chow Tai Fook expanded rapidly in China during the Covid-19 pandemic as consumers bought more gold as a safe-haven investment. It was originally established in Guangzhou in 1929 by Chow Chi-yuan. His son-in-law, Cheng Yu-tung , who rose from being an apprentice at the jewellery shop, helped Chow Tai Fook expand in Hong Kong before taking over the company in 1956. The mainland’s economy remains sluggish even after its reopening following three years of tough anti-Covid measures. Retail sales last month rose 12.7 per cent on the year, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 18.4 per cent annual jump recorded in April, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed. The growth missed the expected year-on-year rise of 13.6 per cent, which was based on a survey of analysts by data provider Wind Information in Shanghai. The jobless rate for people aged 16 to 24 hit a new high of 20.8 per cent in May, up from 20.4 per cent in April, fuelling worries about a further slump in consumer spending.