A man walks past a coal-fired power plant in Shanghai on October 14, 2021. Photo: Reuters
China Resources Power gets approval from Hong Kong bourse to spin off renewable energy assets to list in Shenzhen

  • The A-share listing will raise additional funds for the company’s expansion in wind and solar power projects as the mainland seeks carbon neutrality
  • CRP, which is listed in Hong Kong, will maintain at least 70 per cent control of the new entity

Eric Ng
Updated: 5:00am, 19 Jun, 2023

