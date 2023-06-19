A man walks past a coal-fired power plant in Shanghai on October 14, 2021. Photo: Reuters
China Resources Power gets approval from Hong Kong bourse to spin off renewable energy assets to list in Shenzhen
- The A-share listing will raise additional funds for the company’s expansion in wind and solar power projects as the mainland seeks carbon neutrality
- CRP, which is listed in Hong Kong, will maintain at least 70 per cent control of the new entity
A man walks past a coal-fired power plant in Shanghai on October 14, 2021. Photo: Reuters