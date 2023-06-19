Passengers ride a ferry crossing the Huangpu River in Shanghai, China, Photo: Bloomberg
Goldman and UBS cut China growth forecasts, reining stimulus bets as property sector restrictions continue

  • Goldman says wiggle room for more policy loosening is limited due to the challenging demographic trajectory, high debt levels and Beijing’s tough stance on property market
  • Concerns are brewing borrowers will use cheap cash to pay off debt rather than using it for productive economic uses

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 4:06pm, 19 Jun, 2023

