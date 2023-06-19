An aaerial photo shows cars to be loaded for export at Yantai Port in eastern Shandong province in May, 2023. Photo: Xinhua
China set to double EV shipments in 2023, snatching Japan’s crown as largest exporter globally: analysts
- China’s exports of electric cars are expected to almost double to 1.3 million units in 2023, further boosting its global market share
- Chinese EVs are expected to account for 15 to 16 per cent of the European auto market by 2025, according to forecasts by analysts
