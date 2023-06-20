The departure hall at Guangzhou South railway station. SHKP is offering 20 units at Forest Park, a 10-minute walk from the station, which can be reached from Hong Kong’s West Kowloon station in 45 minutes via the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link. Photo: Roy Issa
Sun Hung Kai launches Guangzhou flats, banks on high-speed rail link to attract Hong Kong homebuyers
- Forest Park residential project is being developed as part of Guangzhou South Station ICC, a 750,000 sq ft complex being built by SHKP since 2021
- Developer aims to attract talent as well as enterprises to Guangzhou, by making use of the ‘advantages of high-speed rail connectivity’ with Hong Kong
