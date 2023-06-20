The stock exchange in Hong Kong. Currently, 156 Chinese companies have dual-listing status. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stock market
Chinese dual-listed firms’ Hong Kong shares narrow discount gap with onshore stocks on lucrative valuations and US rate hike pause

  • Hong Kong stocks are trading below ‘fundamental worth’, making them attractively priced, city-based money manager South Ocean Management says
  • Dual-listed firms’ H shares currently trade at a 27 per cent discount to their mainland China-traded counterparts, the smallest gap between the two types of shares since February, according to a Hang Seng gauge

Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 3:15pm, 20 Jun, 2023

The stock exchange in Hong Kong. Currently, 156 Chinese companies have dual-listing status. Photo: AP
