The stock exchange in Hong Kong. Currently, 156 Chinese companies have dual-listing status. Photo: AP
Chinese dual-listed firms’ Hong Kong shares narrow discount gap with onshore stocks on lucrative valuations and US rate hike pause
- Hong Kong stocks are trading below ‘fundamental worth’, making them attractively priced, city-based money manager South Ocean Management says
- Dual-listed firms’ H shares currently trade at a 27 per cent discount to their mainland China-traded counterparts, the smallest gap between the two types of shares since February, according to a Hang Seng gauge
The stock exchange in Hong Kong. Currently, 156 Chinese companies have dual-listing status. Photo: AP