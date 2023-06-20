‘By the time we enter, we will probably face pretty significant competition,’ said Brian Gu at the South China Morning Post’s China Conference: Hong Kong 2023. Photo: May Tse
‘By the time we enter, we will probably face pretty significant competition,’ said Brian Gu at the South China Morning Post’s China Conference: Hong Kong 2023. Photo: May Tse
Electric & new energy vehicles
Business /  China Business

Xpeng seeks to be first major Chinese EV maker to launch right-hand drive cars as it targets Hong Kong market

  • Xpeng will offer a vehicle distinct from existing electric cars in Hong Kong that will appeal to local customers, says president Brian Gu
  • It marks the first move by a Chinese maker of premium EVs to tap the Hong Kong market with a right-hand drive model

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 7:00pm, 20 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
‘By the time we enter, we will probably face pretty significant competition,’ said Brian Gu at the South China Morning Post’s China Conference: Hong Kong 2023. Photo: May Tse
‘By the time we enter, we will probably face pretty significant competition,’ said Brian Gu at the South China Morning Post’s China Conference: Hong Kong 2023. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE