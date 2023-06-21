Chinese consumers remain cautious on loosening their purse strings, with many inclined to hunt for bargains amid a gloomy economic outlook, according to a joint study by global consultancy Bain & Co and market research firm Kantar Worldpanel. The report showed that the average selling price of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in mainland China fell 0.8 per cent year on year in the first quarter, after Beijing shifted from its zero-Covid strategy to living with the virus. The total spend on consumer goods grew 1.9 per cent while volumes inched up by 2.7 per cent, the report showed, without revealing absolute numbers. “The price deflationary trend, which started in 2020, persisted in the first quarter of 2023, but became more divergent across categories,” Jason Yu, managing director of Kantar in Greater China, told a media briefing on Tuesday. China’s reopening of its economy after three years of strict pandemic curbs in January had heightened hopes for a quick recovery in domestic consumption. However, mainland consumers, unnerved by worries about job prospects and income growth, reined in their spending, resulting in consumer goods makers from bottled water producers to facial tissue makers struggling to drive up sales. Bruno Lannes, a partner at Bain in Shanghai, warned that it would take time until retail sales growth picks up. “The FMCG sector started its growth trajectory in February [but] a full recovery will take time and we think the first quarter numbers are tracking well,” he said. Chinese consumers appear to be more willing to spend on services, such as dining and travel , rather than consumer goods, he added. ‘Underappreciated’ Chinese consumer stocks set for turnaround: Morgan Stanley In the first quarter, home care products registered the highest growth, with spending jumping 13 per cent year on year and average selling prices climbing 3.2 per cent, the report showed. “They do not necessarily buy the cheapest goods, but they are meticulous in searching for products that can meet their requirements while offered at relatively low prices,” Kantar’s Yu said. “Some buy a large volume of goods such as daily essentials when brands mark down prices during big promotions.” In May, China’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by a scant 0.2 per cent from a year earlier, falling short of a forecast of 0.3 per cent, according to an analysts’ survey by data provider Wind Information in Shanghai. Yi Gang, the governor of China’s central bank, told business executives during a field trip to Shanghai earlier this month that the CPI would rise to 1 per cent by the end of the year. Derek Deng, another Bain partner in Shanghai, said stimulus policies by the Chinese government would restore consumer confidence. “The government has already implemented stimulus policies to boost consumption, with more expected,” he said. “The FMCG industry continues to demonstrate resilience, and consumers, brands, and retailers adapt to ever-changing circumstances.”