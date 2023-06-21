A sign of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio is pictured at its delivery center in Nanxiang, Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters
Chinese EV maker Nio raises US$740 million from Abu Dhabi government backed firm as competition in the domestic market escalates
- Abu Dhabi government-owned CYVN will buy 84.7 million newly-issued shares in Nio at US$8.72 apiece, in addition to an acquisition of a stake owned by Tencent’s unit
- The aggregate holding of CYVN in Nio would rise to around 7 per cent following the two deals
