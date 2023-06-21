Longi Green Energy Technology solar panels on the rooftop of an office building in Xi’an, China. Photo: Bloomberg
World’s biggest solar silicon wafer maker Longi Green plans to raise US$2.8 billion from GDR sale in Switzerland as it seeks new funding sources
- At least 40 Chinese listed companies have unveiled plans to sell GDRs this year, amid escalating tensions between China and the US
- Guidelines for GDR sales, issued by the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges last month, have paved the way for more companies to ride the wave
