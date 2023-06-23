JD.com-backed ATRenew has 1,935 stores across China that offer trade-in services for second-hand consumer electronics and luxury goods. Photo: Handout
Business of climate change
How China’s top electronics recycling platform ATRenew is giving used gadgets a new life

  • ATRenew hopes to cash in on China’s growing pre-owned electronics market as people cut down on spending and give a boost to the circular economy
  • The company saw trade-ins of consumer electronics jump over 60 per cent year on year on its platform, and double on JD.com, during the 618 shopping festival

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 9:30am, 23 Jun, 2023

