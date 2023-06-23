JD.com-backed ATRenew has 1,935 stores across China that offer trade-in services for second-hand consumer electronics and luxury goods. Photo: Handout
How China’s top electronics recycling platform ATRenew is giving used gadgets a new life
- ATRenew hopes to cash in on China’s growing pre-owned electronics market as people cut down on spending and give a boost to the circular economy
- The company saw trade-ins of consumer electronics jump over 60 per cent year on year on its platform, and double on JD.com, during the 618 shopping festival
