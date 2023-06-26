Professor Dennis Lo Yuk-Ming, Scientific Director of Centre for Novostics at the Hong Kong Science & Technology Park on 21June 23. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
exclusive | CUHK’s Dennis Lo launches blood tests with Prenetics Group to find cancer cells in the liver and lungs, propelling Hong Kong’s role as R&D hub for life sciences
- Professor Dennis Lo Yuk-ming of the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) and Prenetics Group will establish a US$200 million venture called Insighta
- Insighta will provide clinically administered blood tests for as little as US$200 to screen for cancer cells in the liver and the lungs by 2025
Professor Dennis Lo Yuk-Ming, Scientific Director of Centre for Novostics at the Hong Kong Science & Technology Park on 21June 23. Photo: Yik Yeung-man