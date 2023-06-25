A man walks in front of residential buildings in Shanghai on October 17, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Shanghai home sellers forced to offer big discounts as transaction volume slides amid bearish economic forecasts
- More homeowners in the metropolis are looking to cash out as they bet prices will fall further, property agent says
- The number of pre-owned flats up for sale in Shanghai surged from 100,000 in mid March to 200,000 at the end of April, according to Centaline
A man walks in front of residential buildings in Shanghai on October 17, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg