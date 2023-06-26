Investors stand in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters
Chinese stock markets reopen after holiday break to face fresh bout of selling as Beijing’s stimulus support disappoints
- Key stock market benchmarks erase almost half the gains built on the optimism from the economic reopening following China’s removal of Covid restrictions last year
- The sell-off reflects investor frustration with policy measures unveiled thus far, including a small cut in benchmark lending rates and piecemeal fiscal measures
