Investors stand in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters
Chinese stock markets reopen after holiday break to face fresh bout of selling as Beijing’s stimulus support disappoints

  • Key stock market benchmarks erase almost half the gains built on the optimism from the economic reopening following China’s removal of Covid restrictions last year
  • The sell-off reflects investor frustration with policy measures unveiled thus far, including a small cut in benchmark lending rates and piecemeal fiscal measures

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 4:32pm, 26 Jun, 2023

